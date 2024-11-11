Man City injury update: John Stones, Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish latest news and return dates

Pep Guardiola will be relieved it is the international break as he looks to nurse a number of his Manchester City players back to full fitness.

Guardiola suffered four successive defeats for the first time in his managerial career with City’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

John Stones, Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku missed the trip to the south coast, while Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne could only make the bench.

Rodri and Oscar Bobb remain long-term absentees for City, who have fallen five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Here is the latest Manchester City injury news...

John Stones

Stones has missed the last three games for Manchester City after picking up a foot injury in their EFL Cup exit to Tottenham at the end of last month.

Before their 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth last Saturday, City boss Pep Guardiola said: “John has a fasciitis splinter in the feet, and today he was not ready. I don't know if he'll be back for the next two games.”

Potential return date: Saturday 23 November vs Tottenham

Ruben Dias

Dias has also missed City’s last three games after coming off at half-time during the Tottenham game.

“Ruben's injury is muscular and [he] will be out until the international break,” Guardiola said.

Potential return date: Saturday 23 November vs Tottenham

Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish have both been missing recently for Manchester City (AFP via Getty Images)

Jack Grealish

Grealish has now sat out six City games after picking up an injury in training last month.

And England interim manager Lee Carsley has risked the wrath of Guardiola by picking the winger in his squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Greece and Ireland.

“They can select who they want,” a seemingly frustrated Guardiola said.

“Jack has had two or three setbacks in terms of injuries and could not get his rhythm.”

Potential return date: Saturday 23 November vs Tottenham

Jeremy Doku

Doku came on as a late substitute during City’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Sporting Lisbon in midweek but sat out the trip to Brighton.

The Manchester club gave no official reason for Doku’s absence, simply saying he was missing along with the other injury players.

Potential return date: Saturday 23 November vs Tottenham

Jeremy Doku has been a mystery absentee for City (Getty Images)

Oscar Bobb

Bobb featured in the Community Shield victory over Manchester United on penalties in early August but then suffered a fractured leg in training.

The forward underwent surgery and is now targeting a return in the New Year.

Last month Guardiola said: “Oscar, I think, January or February, he will be ready.”

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Rodri

City will be without Rodri for the remainder of the season after he underwent surgery on his knee in September.

Guardiola said of the recently-crowned Ballon d’Or winner: “Surgery this morning, ACL, and next season, he will be here. This season is over.

“Unfortunately, we got the worst [news possible], but these things happen. We will be there to support him in his recovery step-by-step.”

Potential return date: Summer 2025