Man City injury update: John Stones, Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish latest news and return dates

Manchester City are back in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday night but Pep Guardiola has confirmed further injury woes ahead of the clash against Sporting CP.

The Cityzens travel to Portugal - to face a side currently managed by the new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim - on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth, a result that has seen them relinquish top spot in the Premier League table.

Despite previously claiming that he had just 13 players to call upon for the trip to the Vitality Stadium, Guardiola was able to name the likes of Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Kevin De Bruyne in the matchday squad.

So as City gear up for an important Champions League fixture, it would appear injury problems are increasing amid updates on several key players including John Stones and Ruben Dias.

With that said, here is all the latest Manchester City injury news...

John Stones

The England international started and completed the full 90 minutes of the Carabao Cup fourth round exit against Tottenham Hotspur, but didn't make the matchday squad against Bournemouth with a foot issue confirmed.

It's unclear as to whether John Stones will feature against Sporting or Brighton at the weekend, with Guardiola unsure with regard to the status of his central defender.

"John - I don’t know if he’ll be back for the next two games," the Spaniard said when asked for an update.

Potential return date: Unknown

John Stones missed Man City’s defeat at Bournemouth. (Action Images via Reuters)

Ruben Dias

Another notable absentee from Man City's matchday squad against Bournemouth was Ruben Dias and the central defender won't feature in either of the next two fixtures.

“Ruben’s injury is muscular and will be out until the international break," Guardiola confirmed.

Potential return date: Saturday 23 November vs Tottenham

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish picked up an injury in training ahead of the Champions League tie with Sparta Prague, causing him to miss the last four games across all competitions and is likely to be out until after the international break.

Potential return date: Unknown

Oscar Bobb

A long-term absentee after sustaining a serious leg injury before the season began and is likely to be out of action until early in the new year.

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Rodri

The recently crowned Ballon d’Or winner underwent surgery on a serious knee injury in September and is not expected to play again this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2025