Man City injury update: Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri latest news and return dates

Erling Haaland looks to have avoided injury ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League trip to Slovan Bratislava.

Haaland suffered a bloody ankle after clashing with Dan Burn during City’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola started Rico Lewis in central midfield at St James’ Park after confirmation that Rodri will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake also remain sidelined, while Oscar Bobb is a long-term absentee.

Here is the latest Manchester City injury news...

Erling Haaland played through the pain barrier in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle (AFP via Getty Images)

Erling Haaland

Haaland played the duration of City’s game against Newcastle on Tyneside, but was in discomfort after a first-half collision with Burn.

The Magpies defender left Haaland with a bloodied ankle, but the striker was able to continue after receiving treatment at half-time.

"He has some knocks here but we will see in the next days [how he is]," Guardiola said after the game.

Haaland trained as normal with City on Monday and was named in the travelling squad heading to Slovakia.

Potential return date: Tuesday, October 1 vs Slovan Bratislava

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne has been missing after he was forced off at half-time during City’s 0-0 draw with Inter Milan earlier this month.

The Belgian has sat out City’s last three games, including the trip to Newcastle.

When asked how long De Bruyne will be absent for, Guardiola said: “I don’t know, before maybe the international break or after the international break, we’ll see.”

In his latest update on Monday, Guardiola said he hoped De Bruyne would be back after the international break.

Potential return date: Sunday, October 20 vs Wolves

Nathan Ake

Ake has featured just twice for City so far this season after suffering an injury playing for the Netherlands against Germany earlier this month.

The defender has missed City’s last five matches and isn’t expected to return until late October.

“Injured, I think until the next international break,” Guardiola said recently. “We are unlucky with Nathan - every time he goes [to play for Netherlands], he comes back injured.'

Potential return date: Sunday October 20, vs Wolves

Oscar Bobb

Bobb started City’s Community Shield win over rivals Manchester United after impressing in pre-season, but suffered a significant injury just days before the new campaign began.

The 21-year-old required surgery on a fractured leg and isn’t expected to return until the end of the year.

“It was in the training session,” Guardiola said at the time. “Unfortunately, he had a big impact and got injured. He is having surgery this afternoon. Hopefully, it will go well, and he will be back in 3-4 months.”

Potential return date: December

Manchester City will be without key midfielder Rodri for the rest of the season (Getty Images)

Rodri

Rodri will not play again for City until next season after he underwent surgery on a knee ligament injury.

The midfielder was being eased back into action following Spain’s Euro 2024 success when he was forced off in the first half of City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

“Surgery this morning, ACL, and next season, he will be here,” Guardiola said on Friday. “This season is over. Unfortunately, we got the worst [news possible], but these things happen. We will be there to support him in his recovery step-by-step.”

Potential return date: Summer 2025