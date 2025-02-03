Man City injury update: Ederson, Jeremy Doku, Oscar Bobb and Ruben Dias latest news and return dates

Absent: Ederson (Getty Images)

Manchester City saw their mini-Premier League revival come to an end in rather embarrassing fashion against Arsenal.

After what was the worst run of results in Pep Guardiola’s storied managerial career, there have been signs of life for Man City recently.

Following a Boxing Day draw with Everton, City put together a run of four league win in five, including an emphatic 6-0 victory away at Ipswich before coming from behind to beat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Those results have put the reigning champions of England firmly back in the hunt for Champions League qualification, but Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Arsenal highlighted the flaws that still exist in the team.

Still, they can’t afford to dwell on the defeat at the Emirates Stadium for too long as February represents a testing month for Guardiola’s side with games against Real Madrid, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Manchester City injuries.

Ederson

The Brazilian was not included in the Man City squad against Arsenal with the club confirming in their team news notes that he had been deemed ‘not fully fit’.

Meanwhile, Guardiola revealed ahead of kick-off that Ederson had sustained a ‘minor injury’ during the week.

Fortunately though, the goalkeeper is not expected to be sidelined for too long.

Potential return date: Saturday, February 8, 2025 vs Leyton Orient (a)

Oscar Bobb

Oscar Bobb hasn’t played a competitive minute this season but did recently return to training. He was in contention for the Champions League league phase decider against Club Brugge but didn’t make the matchday squad and was left out against Arsenal too.

Having said that, it feels it’s just a matter of time before he’s back in action.

Potential return date: February 2025

Comeback: Oscar Bobb could return to action for Manchester City soon (Getty Images)

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake has now missed Man City’s last five games across all competitions with an unspecified issue.

Potential return: Unknown

Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias asked to be replaced during Manchester City’s dramatic Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last month and has subsequently missed the last three games.

Guardiola will hope to have his central defender fit and available again for a testing run in February.

Potential return: Unknown

Jeremy Doku

The Belgian winger has also sat out the last four games through injury.

Speaking after the 3-1 win over Chelsea, Guardiola did say Jeremy Doku would be out for a “while” yet didn’t rule him out of the Arsenal game.

“A while. I don’t know how much,” the Spaniard said. “But a while. He will not be ready for Wednesday for sure, I don’t think. For Arsenal, we’ll see.”

Potential return: Unknown

Rodri

Rodri underwent surgery on a serious knee injury back in September and is not expected back before the end of the season.

Potential return date: Summer 2025