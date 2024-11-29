Man City identify top transfer targets to replace Rodri in the January transfer window

Manchester City are currently in their worst form since 2005.

It is hard to imagine that a Pep Guardiola Man City side is without a win in their last six matches but it is true and it has happened.

The Premier League champions are struggling in the league and the Champions League after already crashing out of the League Cup.

Their 4-0 defeat against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium have raised alarm bells around the club.

That embarrassing home defeat followed with the Premier League giants losing a 3-goal lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League, that too at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola’s side are ready to address the issues facing their squad in the January transfer window and the biggest of them all is lack of Rodri’s replacement in the squad.

The Ballon d’Or winner will be out for the whole season and Man City need his replacement to challenge for trophies again.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League side have identified Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as top candidates to replace Rodri in January.

Martin Zubimendi to Man City? (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Wharton has been linked to some of the biggest clubs in England after his brilliant performances for Palace. The midfielder has also represented England under former manager Gareth Southgate.

Meanwhile, Zubimendi was close to joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window but later changed his mind and decided to stay at his boyhood club.

With Sociedad struggling to perform this season, interest from Man City has come at the perfect time for him and it could provide him the opportunity to play under one of the best managers in world football.

Guardiola’s side have been linked with a move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres as well, showing that they are ready to splash the cash again.

Man City have looked a completely different side without Rodri

Since suffering the injury against Arsenal this season, Rodri has been out of action and his absence has been felt massively by Guardiola’s side.

Man City will be up against Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and this will be their biggest test of the season.

To face the Premier League and the Champions League leaders while going through your worst form for years will not be easy for Guardiola and his team.