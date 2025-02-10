Man City to host Plymouth in FA Cup fifth round
Manchester City will host Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Argyle have been rewarded for knocking out Premier League leaders Liverpool with a tie against the reigning English champions.
Holders Manchester United will face Fulham, while Newcastle United play Brighton and Bournemouth take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in all top-flight affairs.
League One Exeter will welcome either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich to St James Park and Aston Villa will play Cardiff City.
The fifth round is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 1 and 2 March.
Full FA Cup fifth-round draw
Preston North End v Burnley
Aston Villa v Cardiff City
Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace v Millwall
Manchester United v Fulham
Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle
Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town