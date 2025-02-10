Man City to host Plymouth in FA Cup fifth round

Manchester City will host Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Argyle have been rewarded for knocking out Premier League leaders Liverpool with a tie against the reigning English champions.

Holders Manchester United will face Fulham, while Newcastle United play Brighton and Bournemouth take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in all top-flight affairs.

League One Exeter will welcome either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich to St James Park and Aston Villa will play Cardiff City.

The fifth round is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 1 and 2 March.

Full FA Cup fifth-round draw

Preston North End v Burnley

Aston Villa v Cardiff City

Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace v Millwall

Manchester United v Fulham

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town