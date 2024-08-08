Man City granted double fitness boost ahead of CS final while Ten Hag sweats on the fitness of several Reds

Manchester United get their season underway a week earlier than the majority of their Premier League counterparts when they lock horns with Manchester City in this Saturday’s Community Shield Final.

Indeed, the Reds start their term exactly where the previous one ended, and while the stakes are not as high, they’ll hope to oversee a similar outcome to their 2-1 FA Cup triumph in May.

The side’s pre-season tour will have undoubtedly given Erik ten Hag food for thought regarding his line-up selection heading into the opening fixtures; Harry Amass looks ready to spend increased time around the senior squad before hopefully making his debut, and Amad Diallo has certainly put a strong case forward for him being a starter for a consistent string of matches.

The manager will, however, be navigating several injury concerns, with fans hoping it’s not a sign of what’s to come following last season’s unprecedented crisis on the fitness front.

Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund are sidelined for three months and six weeks, respectively, in what came as a significant blow to United last week. Harry Maguire was kept out of the final tour clash through precaution, while Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were withdrawn after picking up knocks.

Altay Bayindir, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho, and Lisandro Martinez all returned to training at Carrington this week – later than their teammates due to their extended international involvement – so it remains to be seen the involvement they’ll be able to have.

In the blue corner…

As for City, Ederson was an unused substitute in their 4-2 win over Chelsea last Saturday due to a ‘niggle’. Youngster Rico Lewis started the contest but was later replaced because of a slight issue.

Yet, both were spotted training ahead of Saturday’s tie when the Sky Blues began their preparations in Manchester earlier this week. It’s worth noting that Stefan Ortega started last year’s Community Shield, so Ederson will presumably play back up again this time around.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Rodri are yet to report back after featuring in the Euro 2024 final.

