Man City fixtures for Premier League 2023-24 season: Champions handed kind start to title defence

Manchester City begin another Premier League season as champions and this season they kick off the whole campaign on Friday night, away at newly promoted Burnley managed by former captain Vincent Kompany.

City looked to have their work cut out to win the title last season, but another near-perfect run-in coupled with Arsenal collapsing under the pressure, meant City retained their crown on the way to the Treble.

Golden Boot holder Erling Haaland will be looking to again get up and running early and has been handed a kind set of fixtures to do so, with the likes of Sheffield United, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Wolves all lined up before the end of September.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

City lock horns with Arsenal in London on October 7, with the Etihad fixtures at the end of March, and the two Manchester derbies are set for October and early March.

The traditional festive period will see City make a short trip to Everton between home games against Brentford and Sheffield United and they will hope to have a record-equalling fourth title on the trot wrapped up before their final game of the season at home to West Ham.

Man City complete Premier League 2023/24 fixture list

11/08/2023 - 20:00 - Burnley (a)

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (h)

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (a)

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham (h)

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United (a)

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (h)

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (a)

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal (a)

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton (h)

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United (a)

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea (a)

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool (h)

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Aston Villa (a)

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town (a)

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (h)

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford (h)

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Everton (a)

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (h)

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (a)

31/01/2024 - 20:00 - Burnley (h)

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford (a)

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Everton (h)

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea (h)

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United (h)

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool (a)

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton (a)

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal (h)

03/04/2024 - 20:00 - Aston Villa (h)

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (a)

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town (h)

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (a)

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (h)

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham (a)

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - West Ham United (h)