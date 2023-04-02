Man City fans' 'abhorrent' Hillsborough chants condemned by FA

The Football Association has condemned a section of Manchester City's supporters after chants about the Hillsborough disaster during Saturday's win over Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side recovered from an early deficit to run out comfortable 4-1 winners against Jurgen Klopp's Reds at the Etihad Stadium.

But the game was marred by the conduct of some fans.

City issued their own apology after the match over damage to the Liverpool team bus as it left the stadium.

They also referred to "inappropriate chants", and now the FA has weighed in on a matter that is becoming a recurring source of anger.

"We are very concerned about the rise of abhorrent chants in stadiums that are related to the Hillsborough disaster and other football-related tragedies," read a widely reported statement.

"These chants are highly offensive and are deeply upsetting for the families, friends and communities who have been impacted by these devastating events, and we strongly condemn this behaviour.

"We support clubs and fans who try to stamp out this behaviour from our game.

"We also support the excellent work of the survivor groups who engage with stakeholders across football to help educate people about the damaging and lasting effects that these terrible chants can have."

It is not the first time the FA has been forced to condemn City supporters over chants relating to Hillsborough, with a similar incident last year leading to criticism from Guardiola.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of the disaster in 1989 during an FA Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest at the Sheffield Wednesday ground.