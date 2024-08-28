Who can Man City face in Champions League draw? Group-stage pot confirmed and procedure explained

Manchester City are poised to discover their opponents for the new league phase of the Champions League this week.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be out to enjoy more success in Europe’s majorly revamped premier club competition this term, having finally ended their long wait for continental glory by beating Inter Milan in Istanbul in June 2023.

City looked a decent bet to repeat that feat as they achieved an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League triumph last season, though were eventually ousted at the quarter-final stage after losing a dramatic penalty shootout to eventual winners Real Madrid following an epic 4-4 draw on aggregate.

The club’s 14th successive campaign in Europe will look a little different, with the Champions League subject to a huge Uefa rejig this season and the old group stage replaced by a new opening league phase consisting of 36 teams.

Clubs will be placed into four pots and be drawn against two teams from each pot, playing eight matches each during the league phase - four at home and four away.

The top eight will qualify automatically for the round of 16, with 16 teams to then contest a play-off round and 12 eliminated from Europe altogether.

Which pot are Man City in for the Champions League draw?

Man City have been placed in Pot 1, due to their current lofty position at the summit of Uefa’s coefficient rankings.

Who can Man City face in the Champions League draw?

City will have to play two teams from each pot, including two heavyweight rivals from their own Pot 1.

They cannot be drawn against English rivals Arsenal, Liverpool or Aston Villa at this stage, while they can only been drawn against a maximum of two other teams from the same nation.

Pot 1: RB Leipzig, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund

Pot 2: Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Juventus, Benfica, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan

Pot 3: Feyenoord, Sporting CP, PSV, Celtic, Young Boys, Dinamo Zagreb or Qarabag, Lille or Slavia Prague, RB Salzburg

Pot 4: Sparta Prague, Monaco, Bologna, Girona, Stuttgart, Sturm Graz, Brest

Pot to be decided: Midtjylland or Slovan Bratislava, Bodo/Glimt or Red Star Belgrade

Dream scenario for Man City

RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, Young Boys, Dinamo Zagreb or Qarabag, Sturm Graz, Midtjylland or Slovan Bratislava

Nightmare scenario for Man City

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, PSV, Sporting CP, Monaco, Girona

Champions League group-stage matchdays

The exact make-up of each week in terms of kick-off times and match dates for the new Champions League ‘league’ phase will be provided later this week by Uefa.

Matchday 1: September 17-19, 2024

Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024

Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024

Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024

Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024

Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024

Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025

Matchday 8: January 29, 2025