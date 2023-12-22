What can Man City expect from Fluminense?

Marcelo

Just like Manchester City, Friday's opponents Fluminense are contesting their first Club World Cup final.

The Brazilian outfit qualified for the competition by winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history and booked their place in the final with a 2-0 win over Egyptian side Al Ahly.

So what can City expect against the South American continental champions?

Fernando Diniz's side like playing out from the back and Pep Guardiola said Fluminense's style is one "we have never faced".

He added: "I love it. I love the build-up. I love how they associate between each other."

Fluminense have former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo in their ranks, with other key men at both ends of the pitch.

They are not short of experience at the back. Goalkeeper Fabio is 43 and former Inter Milan defender Felipe Melo is 40, but the two were imperious in Monday's semi-final, with the keeper making six saves to preserve a clean sheet.

In attack, the star of their Copa Libertadores triumph last year was Jhon Arias, who regularly turns up in BBC Sport's daily gossip column in links to mid-table Premier League sides.

A 26-year-old Colombia international, Arias hugs the right touchline but packs a punch off his right foot and has scored in each of his past three games.

Finally, last year's top scorer German Cano will also pose a threat.

In the 2021-22 season, he scored 44 goals in 69 games for Fluminense, and while not quite as lethal at 35, his pace and impressive pressing will make him one for City to watch.