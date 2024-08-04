Man City Counting on Having Atlético Madrid, PSG Target This Season Amid Arsenal, Chelsea Links

Julian Álvarez might be leaving Manchester City as the Argentine seeks a bigger role. He’s been linked to Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and Chelsea.

This weekend, the Sunday Mirror reported that Arsenal is looking into a move for Álvarez. However, the London club might have to offload some players to finance the transfer, as Manchester City is reportedly asking for between €80 million and €90 million.

TyC Sports’ Gastón Edul reports that PSG has made an offer to Manchester City for Álvarez, and it’s significantly higher than what Atletico Madrid proposed for both the club and the player. However, Atletico still has a slight edge because of their location.

Amid the ongoing transfer rumors, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola commented on the Álvarez situation and it sounds like the Spanish manager is counting on the Argentine for the upcoming season.

“Atlético? I’ve nothing to say,” Guardiola said. “He’s our player. He’s coming back soon. I’ll hug him and congratulate him, and we start to work together. He is our player. I count on him.”

Moreover, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the reigning Premier League champions will only allow the player to leave for a significant fee, as they won’t entertain bids in the €40 million to €50 million range.