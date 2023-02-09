Man City consider netting for away fans

A general view of the match in play in heavy rain during the UEFA Champions League Group E match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday November 2, 2022 - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Manchester City are looking at introducing netting in the away section at the Etihad Stadium after ugly scenes marred recent games against Liverpool and Chelsea.

A 15-year-old girl was left with a “scar for life” after being struck by a plastic pint pot weighted with coins that was hurled from the away end housing Liverpool fans during the Carabao Cup clash at the Etihad in December.

Missiles were also thrown from the away section in the upper south stand of the Etihad when Chelsea faced City in the FA Cup last month.

City have discussed the matter with Manchester City Council and safety groups and are understood to be considering introducing netting on a “case by case” basis where they feel there is a real risk of trouble.

More than 50 reports were made at the Liverpool game in December of objects being thrown from the away end, it has been reported.

Billy Hogan, the Liverpool chief executive, rang the father of the girl who had been hit by the beer pot to offer an “unreserved apology” for the incident.

City declined to comment when contacted by Telegraph Sport. It is thought this is a decision they will be taking reluctantly but recognise the welfare of supporters is paramount and feel they may have no alternative.

Although netting is not uncommon at certain matches in Europe, it does not tend to be used at Premier League games.

Daniel Cornwell said his daughter had to have her head glued after the Liverpool incident and was left with “a scar for life”.

It occurred despite a joint statement before the game from Hogan and his City counterpart, Ferran Soriano, in which they had called for an end to the hostilities that have marred recent meetings between the sides.

Greater Manchester Police also disclosed that a City fan was ejected from the Etihad at that game and arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after Liverpool disabled supporters were racially abused on the disabled tribune at the stadium.

A 53-year-old man was also assaulted after the match and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, according to police.

Hogan and Soriano had urged supporters to shop any fans seen guilty of “unacceptable behaviours” and threatening bans to offenders.

October’s meeting between the clubs at Anfield had also been marred by disgraceful scenes. Liverpool condemned vile chants from City fans mocking the Hillsborough disaster and graffiti daubed on the away concourses about the tragedy which claimed 97 lives.

City claimed manager Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him and that their team bus was attacked, as it had been at a Champions League quarter-final at Anfield in 2018.

City and Liverpool officials had held peace talks in November in the company of supporter groups as they sought ways to address the toxic atmosphere at recent games.