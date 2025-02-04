Man City complete deal for Nico Gonzalez and Spurs get Mathys Tel loan over line

Manchester City took their January spending close to £175million after completing the late signing of Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez in a frantic conclusion to transfer deadline day that also saw Tottenham finally get a loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel over the line.

City had recruited Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis and Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov for a combined £122.5m and the deal for Gonzalez, who had been pulled out of the Portuguese club’s squad to face Rio Ave on Monday evening, was announced as the window closed at 11pm.

“We are really happy we have managed to get this done before the window closed,” said director of football Txiki Begiristain.

A message from Nico! 🩵👋 pic.twitter.com/VDbeFgJ1wG — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 3, 2025

“He is ready to help us in the second half of the season as we compete in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Club World Cup.”

Tottenham eventually signed Tel as he performed a U-turn three days after rejecting a move to north London.

The 19-year-old, who was also attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, turned down the opportunity to join on Friday after a £50.2million deal was agreed with the Bundesliga leaders.

However, he had a change of heart over the weekend, with reports in Germany claiming the France international wants to consider his longer-term future and so has agreed a temporary move, although the club have negotiated an option to buy.

If international clearance and a work permit arrive in time Tel could be available for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield, in which they hold a 1-0 lead.

He's here. Tel a friend 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/b9ELdatWar — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 3, 2025

Aston Villa were the other significant movers late in the window, signing Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Asensio on loan, with a temporary deal on the table for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi to bolster their squad as they continue to compete on three fronts.

Unai Emery’s side have a Champions League last-16 tie to look forward to next month but in the meantime are only six points off the top four domestically and host Tottenham in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Having sold back-up striker Jhon Duran and seen Tyrone Mings sustain a knee injury, reinforcements were required and more deadline-day signings supplement Sunday’s arrival of Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

Excited to start this new chapter at @AVFCOfficial Grateful for the confidence and looking forward to seeing you all at Villa Park. 💜⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MyuQaFgCeq — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) February 3, 2025

Chelsea have also allowed 21-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka to join Borussia Dortmund on loan with an option to make it permanent in the summer, while high-flying Bournemouth signed FC Lorient forward Eli Junior Kroupi before loaning him back.

Striker Evan Ferguson was reunited with former Brighton boss Graham Potter after moving on loan to West Ham, who have James Ward-Prowse back in the ranks after his loan at Nottingham Forest was cancelled.

The Seagulls have signed 19-year-old Stefanos Tzimas from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg for a reported £20million and loaned him back for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly moved on loan to Juventus, who have an obligation to buy in a reported £20m deal, while Ipswich have brought in West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer for an undisclosed fee.

A message from Evan 📲 pic.twitter.com/y1SG8Q1SFc — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 3, 2025

Wolves left it late to announce the arrival of defender Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade on a deal which runs until 2030 with the option of another 12 months.

Championship promotion contenders Burnley signed forward Marcus Edwards on loan from Sporting Lisbon and Ajax 20-year-old Jaydon Banel on a four-and-a-half-year deal, while letting defender John Egan to join Hull on an 18-month deal.

Fellow promotion-chasers Sheffield United signed defender Rob Holding on loan from Crystal Palace, who also allowed Jeffrey Schlupp to join Celtic on loan after completing the temporary signing of out-of-favour Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell.

Middlesbrough signed Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior on loan, although they were unsuccessful with a move to bring in Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton on a permanent deal as it is understood they could not get close to the Reds’ valuation for the 22-year-old.