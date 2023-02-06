Man City financial investigation - LIVE: Club respond with statement to Premier League charges

Manchester City are accused of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules (Getty Images)

Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League with numerous breaches of their financial rules, following a four-year investigation into the finances of the current Premier League champions.

In an unprecedented statement, the Premier League alleged that the breaches came over nine seasons, from 2009 to 2018. Manchester City won the Premier League three times during that period.

The Premier League said the alleged breaches referred to “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” in particular its “revenue”, “sponsorship revenue” and “operating costs”.

The Premier League listed over 100 breaches of its rules during the nine-season period, although the club are yet to put out an official statement in response.

Follow all the latest updates with our live blog below:

Which rules have Man City been accused of breaking?

12:29 , Michael Jones

Expulsion from the Premier League is on the table for Manchester City after being accused of breaching more than 100 financial rules.

The Premier League has concluded a four-year investigation and has now referred a number of the alleged breaches to an independent Commission.

Having successfully overturned a two-year ban from Uefa in July 2020, City are now tasked with another battle to save their reputation.

The champions are alleged to have broken rules relating to the provision of “accurate financial information” across nine Premier League seasons from 2009 to 2018, and that the club had failed to cooperate with the league’s investigation since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, among wide-ranging alleged breaches.

Man City issue response to Premier League accusations

12:24 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s statement seems to show that the club are confident no rule breaking has been done by them.

They welcomed the review of an independent comission and believe the evidence they have already provided to the Premier League is enough to absolve them of any wrongdoing.

We’ll just have to see how this all plays out.

12:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have released a statement is response to the Premier League’s accusations over financial breaches on the club website.

It reads: “Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

“The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

“As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Barrister Murray Rosen to chair independent comission

12:16 , Michael Jones

Dan Roan of the BBC reports that barrister Murray Rosen KC will chair the independent commission to hear the case of alleged financial rules breaches by Manchester City and that he will appoint other members of the panel.

The Premier League has charged Manchester City with more than 100 breaches of its rules following a four-year investigation and the independent comission will decide if these charges should be upheld.

No time-barred breaches for Premier League

12:10 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s finances also came under investigation a couple of years ago from Uefa who found that City had breached their own financial rules an issued them with a two-year ban for European football.

In 2020, City overturned the Champions League ban for a serious breach of Uefa’s financial rules at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Cas found that, while the club had failed to comply with Uefa’s investigations, many of the alleged breaches were either “not established” or “time-barred”.

The Premier League does not time-bar breaches so there is no restriction on the length of time since alleged offences have taken place.

This means that Manchester City would have a more difficult time fighting these accusations should the independent commission find that breaches of the financial rules have taken place.

Premier League ‘expulsion’ among possible Man City punishments for alleged financial breaches

12:06 , Michael Jones

Manchester City could face expulsion from the Premier League or a points deduction if the club are found to have committed breaches of financial rules.

After a four-year investigation, the Premier League has referred a number of alleged breaches to an independent Commission.

It is alleged that Manchester City broke rules relating to the provision of “accurate financial information” across nine Premier League seasons from 2009 to 2018, and that the club had failed to cooperate with the league’s investigation since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, among wide-ranging alleged breaches.

What are Man City’s possible punishments for alleged finance breaches?

12:00 , Michael Jones

In the discussions to inform next week’s white paper on football, many stakeholders were attempting to get the government to understand this is much more than a “once a generation” moment. They described it as possibly the only opportunity to properly assess the English game and where it’s going, since nothing like this has ever been done before. It is quite a thought, that illustrates the “enormity” of what this government are taking on. In 160 years of codified English football, there has never been anything like an attempt at a holistic assessment of the sport and what it should look like.

Even events since the Super League, like Chelsea’s spending, illustrate it is now more important than ever. There are reservations within the game over whether Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Michelle Donelan gets this, as eyebrows were raised over recent statements and questions.

“This is a really important opportunity for football,” says Niall Couper of Fair Game, “but the most important thing is it has to have teeth.”

11:54 , Michael Jones

Independent commission proceedings to go ahead in private

11:49 , Michael Jones

The independent commission tasked with figuring out whether Manchester City broke any Premier League financial rules will undergo their proceedings in a confidential and private manner.

A Premier League statement announcing the referrals said: “The proceedings before the commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website.

“This confirmation is made in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1. The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice.”

11:44 , Michael Jones

Jamie Carragher has reacted to the news of Man City potentially breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.

He cheekily wrote on Twitter: “This can’t be right, Man City bring in more commercial revenue than Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man Utd & Liverpool.”

11:38 , Michael Jones

The Premier League’s charges against Manchester City cover a period of over 10 years. They were investigating the club from 2009 onwards yet only brought the charges forward now almost 14 years later.

This week there is a government white paper passing through the House of Commons which is being described as possibly the only opportunity to properly assess the English game and where it’s going, since nothing like this has ever been done before.

That will likely be known on Wednesday 8th February, which is when the white paper is expected to be published and it is expected that the document will call for the much-debated football regulator, albeit with its powers to be determined, and announce its intention to properly recognise the community role of clubs and ensure there cannot be future collapses like Bury.

Is the Premier League trying to get ahead of a crisis it sees coming further down the line?

No retrospective punishment for Man City

11:27 , Michael Jones

During the time frame of the alleged breaches from Manchester City (2009/10 to 2017/28), the club won a lot of trophies.

City won the Premier League three times (2011/12, 2013/14 and 2017/18) and finished inside the top five in every season. They also came runners-up in 2012/13 and 2014/15, won the FA Cup in 2011, and the League Cup in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

However, if they are found guilty of breaching the Premier League financial rules there should not be any retrospective punishment meaning their titles and honours will all still count.

11:23 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission who will determine whether the club have broken Premier League rules.

If the club are found guilty, punishment could range from a points deduction to a possible exclusion from the Premier League.

Manchester City are expected to defend themselves against the charges but have yet to respond.

11:17 , Michael Jones

Here are the sections of the rules that the Premier League say Manchester City breached:

- Seasons 2009/10 to 2017/18 - rules that required provision, in the utmost good faith, of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs.

- Seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13 - rules requiring full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager.

- Seasons 2013/14 to 2017/18 - rules requiring club to comply with Uefa’s’ regulations, including club licensing and financial fair play.

- Seasons 2015/16 to 2017/18 inclusive - rules on profitability and sustainability,

- From December 2018 to date - requiring club to cooperate with, and assist, the Premier League in its investigations, including by providing documents and information in the utmost good faith.

11:14 , Michael Jones

This is not the first time Manchester City’s finances have been called into question.

In 2020 City had a two-year ban from European club competitions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), after Uefa had ruled that City committed "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

That period of time is covered in the Premier League’s investigation as well.

11:11 , Michael Jones

The Premier League has charged Manchester City with breaking its financial rules.

A long-running investigation into the club’s finances found alleged breaches of the rules between 2009 and 2018, and the report accused City of not co-operating with the investigation from December 2018.

The Premier League has referred the club to an independent commission over the investigation.

In a statement released on this morning the Premier League said City breached rules requiring them to provide “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”.

This information included the club’s revenue, including sponsorship revenue and operating costs.