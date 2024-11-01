Man City carrying many injury ‘doubts’, Pep Guardiola admits

City face trips to Bournemouth and Sporting in the coming days (Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City have several injury doubts ahead of the trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Guardiola said the champions were in trouble and “real difficulty” after City were hit by further injuries in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Savinho was stretchered off after suffering a “strong knock” to his ankle, although Guardiola confirmed the winger’s injury was not too serious.

But City could also be without defenders Manuel Akanji, who pulled up in the warm-up, and Josko Gvardiol, who needed treatment at full-time.



Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku were also on City’s injury list ahead of the trip to Tottenham - with Rodri and Oscar Bobb long-term absentees.

Guardiola did not say how many first-team players were unavailable, with the majority described as 50-50, as he urged his depleted squad to not feel sorry for themselves.

“I have many doubts,” Guardiola said. “Most of them are half-half. Tomorrow you will know it.

"It is what it is. We are not an exception or the only club in the world that has injuries. We have a lot in certain departments and certain positions but it is what it is.

"I’ve said many times to the team, try not to feel sorry for ourselves. The challenge is that and we’re going to play with 11 players tomorrow."

Savinho picked up an injury against Tottenham

Guardiola ruled out adding to his squad in January as City expect to have De Bruyne, Walker Doku and Grealish back by then.

He added that City have to get through their injury crisis as he drew comparisons to Liverpool’s lengthy list of absentees during the 2020/21 season.

"When we are altogether, the squad is enough, it’s complete, it’s nice, it’s top,” Guardiola said.

"I remember in the past, three seasons ago, Liverpool had a lot of injuries and they struggled. It is what it is. We have to adapt and focus on winning tomorrow."