Man City can win the league without De Bruyne, says Sinclair





Former Manchester City star Trevor Sinclair believes Pep Guadiola’s side will be able to overcome the long-term injury to star player Kevin De Bruyne.

City have confirmed they will be without De Bruyne for three months after the midfielder damaged the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee in training.

The layoff could see him miss several key Premier League matches, but Sinclair told Yahoo Sport believes City can still win the league.

“I think their strength in depth has been proved, even before the season started in the Community Shield,” Sinclair told Yahoo Sport Presents The Football Show on Friday. “De Bruyne didn’t start the game and Man City strolled to that win against Chelsea.

“They’ve got strength in depth, [with] Mahrez coming in and I think one of the most positive things about this season is how well Bernardo Silva has started. He looks outstanding, already scored his goal, so competent on the ball.

“I think in his first season last season, he got stronger and stronger and he just seems to have started where he left off.

“I think he could fill that role quite easily, David Silva’s still not featured, they have an embarrassment of riches. City can definitely do it without De Bruyne, and they’re going to have to.”