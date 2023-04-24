Man City and Bayern-linked Kovacic feels 'at home' with Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic feels "at home" at Chelsea amid suggestions the Croatian could be targeted by Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Kovacic is approaching the final 12 months of his contract with Chelsea, and his failure to put pen to paper on a new deal has led to suggestions he could seek an exit.

City could be in the market for midfield reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window, with club captain Ilkay Gundogan rumoured to be weighing up a contract offer from Barcelona.

Kovacic has also been linked with a reunion with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who has endured a troubled start to life at Bayern since replacing Julian Nagelsmann last month.

The 28-year-old has been a regular under three different coaches during a season of upheaval at Stamford Bridge, and he remains content in west London.

Speaking to the club's media channels, Kovacic said: "I have been here five years already, time flies, and I have been at Chelsea the longest of all my clubs.

"I feel really, really at home. There is nothing to not love in London. My family enjoys it, which makes it easier for me. The food is okay, maybe not like Italy or Spain! But London is amazing.

"I can only say good things about London and England. We feel really great here."

Kovacic has started three of Chelsea's four games since Frank Lampard returned to the club as caretaker manager earlier this month, including both legs of a 4-0 aggregate defeat against his former club Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.