Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig (agg 8-1): Erling Haaland scores five in rout to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Erling Haaland scored five goals as Manchester City demolished RB Leipzig in the Champions League last-16 (PA)

Record-breaking Erling Haaland delivered one of the most devastatingly clinical performances in Champions League history as Manchester City ran riot to breeze into the quarter-finals in their joint-biggest European win.

The remarkable Norwegian striker became just the third player ever to notch five goals in a single Champions League game as RB Leipzig were blown away 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the emphatically one-sided second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night, demolished 8-1 on aggregate having managed an initial 1-1 draw in Germany three weeks ago.

Haaland - the youngest player to reach 30 goals in Europe’s elite club competition, beating Kylian Mbappe’s record - joins only Lionel Messi in terms of players to have scored so many in just one knockout fixture, having also matched and then surpassed City’s single-season scoring record on an unforgettable evening.

Tommy Johnson’s mark of 38 goals had stood for almost a century since the 1928-29 season, but Haaland’s five against Leipzig puts him on 39 already across all competitions in a sublime first campaign since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in a £51million deal last summer. Incredibly, he’s achieved that number in just 36 appearances under Pep Guardiola.

Haaland has five hat-tricks already for City and 17 for his career aged just 22, making a mockery of the narrative that City are a better team when he is not the dominant focus up front.

Ilkay Gundogan was also on the scoresheet in a brutal drubbing that was finished off by a special strike from Kevin De Bruyne in second-half stoppage time.

More follows