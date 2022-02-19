Man City 2-3 Tottenham: Harry Kane masterclass blows Premier League title race wide open

Tottenham put their recent woes behind them to end Man City’s long unbeaten run with a stunning 3-2 win at the Etihad.

The sides could hardly have come into the game with more contrasting form; Spurs on the back of three straight Premier League defeats while Man City had not lost in the league since October.

But Dejan Kulusevski put the visitors in front early on and although Ilkay Gundogan equalised before the break, Harry Kane’s sensational individual performance got the goal it deserved on the hour mark.

Riyad Mahrez looked to have earned City a point with a stoppage-time penalty, but Kane then headed home a 95th-minute winner in an astonishing conclusion to the match.

Spurs kept themselves in the top-four race with the win, while the Premier League looks set to still have a title race with Liverpool just six points behind City with a game hand.

Antonio Conte gave Kulusevski his first start in a Tottenham shirt and it took just four minutes for the new signing to reward his manager.

Kane dropped deep and played Heung-Min Son in behind with a brilliant pass. The South Korean was clean through on goal and squared the ball as Ederson came rushing out, leaving Kulusevski to pass it into the empty net through Joao Cancelo’s legs.

Cancelo cut inside and curled an effort just wide of the far corner as City gradually took control, before Gundogan rattled an effort against the post after finding space inside the box.

The equalising goal came just after the half hour mark and in frustrating circumstances for the away side. Raheem Sterling’s cross was not dealt with by Hugo Lloris, who fumbled it into the path of Gundogan and the German made no mistake from ten yards out.

Ruben Dias was close to flicking in a Kevin De Bruyne corner at the start of the half, before Spurs reminded City of their threat when Kane sent Son away on the counter and his left-footed strike was saved by Ederson.

(Action Images via Reuters)

With an hour played, Tottenham took the lead for a second time with a wonderful move. It was worked out to Son, he clipped a perfect cross into the box and Kane made a great run to get on the end of it and cushion a first-time finish into the top corner.

Kane could, and maybe should, have had a second minutes later when Son played him through, but Ederson flew off his line to smother the effort.

Lloris then made up for his first-half error with a stunning save, tipping behind Gundogan’s curling effort that looked destined for the top corner before the Frenchman’s fingertips saved the day for Spurs.

The result looked to be beyond doubt when Kane fired a shot past Ederson at the near post, but it was ruled out after a VAR review showed Kulusevski was offside in the build-up.

Christian Romero threw himself in front of a Bernardo Silva cross but blocked the ball with his arm, and after a VAR review Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot. Riyad Mahrez sent a brilliant penalty into the top corner two minutes into stoppage time, to seemingly earn his side a draw.

But an inspired Kane had other ideas, heading in Kulusevski’s cross three minutes later to spark wild celebrations on the Tottenham bench as they produced a result and a performance that could well reignite their push for Champions League football.