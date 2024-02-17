Man City 1-1 Chelsea: Rodri denies Blues shock win but title charge slowed

Relief: Rodri’s late strike ensured that Manchester City did not fall to a rare home loss against Chelsea (REUTERS)

Chelsea were denied a shock win at Manchester City courtesy of Rodri’s late equaliser in a pulsating Premier League contest.

The Spanish midfielder thundered in a deflected strike seven minutes from time on Saturday night to cancel out Raheem Sterling’s stylish counter-attacking opener struck before half-time that looked to have Mauricio Pochettino’s resurgent side on course for a first win over City since the 2021 Champions League final.

The draw leaves City in third place, two points behind Arsenal and four adrift of leaders Liverpool after their title rivals both racked up big wins over Burnley and Brentford respectively earlier in the day.

More to follow