The man who chronicled Paris’s last days of decadence

Near the start of Between Meals, A J Liebling’s memoir of eating in 1920s France, which has been republished as a Penguin Modern Classic, he writes that “the primary requisite for writing well about food is a good appetite”.

He knew what he was talking about. The book is slim; Liebling was not. He was a man of remarkable appetites: for stories, adventures, boxing and sex, but above all for food and drink. Born in upstate New York to a wealthy furrier, Liebling rose to become one of the pre-eminent mid-century American journalists, a New York staff writer feted for his reportage on boxing, war and New York’s varied cast of characters.

In and around this career, he maintained a Herculean capacity at the table. Between Meals recalls a period in his mid-20s when his father sent him to take a year out of journalism to study at the Sorbonne. Neglecting his studies, the young Liebling instead learnt the dark arts of claret and coq au vin. You can read Between Meals for its wonderful descriptions of food, but it is also a cultural history of Paris and a bildungsroman about an American immersed in Europe’s lascivious ways. This was the city of Hemingway and Joyce, the moveable feast, but Liebling, a fledgling writer, had no overlap with that glamorous monde.

Instead, he ate. Between Meals records feasts from which even the most wide-gulletted food critic today would recoil. The opening chapter introduces us to Yves Mirande, an author of farces and musicals, and a glutton like something out of Greek mythology. “Mirande would dazzle his juniors,” Liebling writes, “by dispatching a lunch of raw Bayonne ham and fresh figs, a hot sausage in crust, spindles of filleted pike in a rich rose sauce Nantua, a leg of lamb larded with anchovies, artichokes on a pedestal of foie gras, and four or five kinds of cheese, with a good bottle of bordeaux and one of champagne, after which he would call for the armagnac and remind Madame to have ready for dinner the larks and ortolans she had promised him, with a few langoustes and a turbot – and, of course, a fine civet made from the marcassin, or young wild boar, that the lover of the leading lady in his current production had sent up from his estate in the Sologne.” Not a dinner suggestion you will find in Ottolenghi.

Apart from his admiration for pure volume, which seems vulgar today, what is striking about Between Meals is Liebling’s rigid vision of taste. Most food writing now encourages us to eat and drink things on their own merits. Nothing is good or bad, merely different, except in the execution. For Liebling, the hierarchy was clearer. French food – and wine – was at the top, and everything else came after.

Apart from appetite, Liebling’s other prerequisite for anyone hoping to develop good taste in food – and skill in writing about it – was having “just enough money”. Too little, and you never sample the finer things. Too much, and you never learn discernment. The “optimum financial position”, he writes, is to have “funds in hand for three days” – enough to obtain an “appreciable quantity of pleasure” from each meal. “It is from the weighing of delights against their cost that the student eater erects the scale of values that will serve him until he dies or has to reside in the Middle West for a long period.”

For intellectual backup, Liebling defers to Waverley Root, another Europhile American food writer and the author of a comprehensive 1958 guide, The Food of France. Root holds that “we need the angry gourmet to keep standards up.” Liebling obliges, railing against substandard meals and disappointing wines.

His hedonism was not confined to food and drink. After the liberation of Paris, he trundled around in an army staff car, checking in on the brothels he had known as a younger man, as well as the restaurants and cafés. In Between Meals he laments that one is no longer allowed to describe women as “enjoyable”.

If he was an inspiration for food-lovers, Liebling also modelled a form of journalism that is increasingly rare, that of the voracious generalist. Working his way up through New York newspapers, he wrote about sportsmen, especially boxers, and lowlifes. He was reportedly fired from the New York Times sports desk when they discovered he had been putting “ignoto”, the Italian for “unknown”, as the name of the umpire. The New Yorker hired him in 1935, a few years after he returned from France. Unlike many of the magazine’s writers, Liebling never lost his habit of getting his shoes dirty. He liked to say he “can write faster than anyone who can write better and better than anyone who can write faster”.

While Liebling was respected for his other journalism, especially his boxing writings, which were collected in a 1949 book, The Sweet Science, it was his work in the Second World War that elevated him to the first rank. He wrote dispatches from the US Army in North Africa before being assigned to a ship off the Normandy coast before D-Day. His three-part report conveyed the camaraderie of the soldiers around him as well as their unhappy job.

At one stage, he writes that a “Coast Guardsman reached up for the bottom of one basket so that he could steady it on its way up,” when “at least a quart of blood ran down on him, covering his tin hat [and] his upturned face … He stood motionless for an instant, as if he didn’t know what had happened, seeing the world through a film of red, because he wore eyeglasses and blood had covered the lenses.” Only a decade later did he admit that the “Coast Guardsman” had been him: “It seemed more reserved at the time to do it this way. A news story in which the writer said he was bathed in blood would have made me distrust it.”

The new cover bears the imprimatur of Anthony Bourdain, the chef, author and presenter who died in 2018, and whose breadth of interests make him an interesting recent counterpart. “Fantastic … the benchmark for great food writing,” it says. In the book’s introduction, James Salter writes that although “not a novel, it has a novel’s grip – there is dialogue, character, description, and the unmistakable signature of a real writer: an entire book thrown away on nearly every page.”

From the vantage point of 2023, with its powdered meals and Ozempic and junk-food-induced obesity crisis, Between Meals reads like a lament for a way of being. He craved the best of everything, on his own terms, wherever and whenever he could find it. It is also a cautionary tale. For all its intermittent pleasures, his gourmand lifestyle doesn’t seem to have made him happy. It was not long before Liebling’s appetites caught up with him. He tried to diet without success, including a doomed stint at a Swiss clinic, recounted in Between Meals. He was prone to manic depressions. He died in 1963 at 59, having suffered from gout for a decade. But he had a hunger for life that few writers would admit to today.

‘Between Meals: An Appetite for Paris’ by A J Liebling is published by Penguin Classics