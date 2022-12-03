Man in China dragged out of home after allegedly refusing to go to quarantine facility

A man in China was forcibly removed from his home after he allegedly refused to go to a COVID-19 quarantine facility.

In a video CNN published on Friday, two men wearing white hazmat suits inside a home were seen trying to drag a man off of a living room couch. The man, who was yelling during the situation, was trying to get away from the two men while reaching to grab the couch.

The situation took place on Nov. 30 in the eastern city of Hangzhou, just southwest of Shanghai.

"He was identified as being a 'close contact' of a person who tested positive for COVID-19," the video's on-screen text read, crediting the Linping District Government as a source.

"Authorities also said they 'reprimanded and educated the relevant individuals,'" the video's on-screen text continued.

On social media, people showed their disapproval of the situation, with many calling out China's apparent approach to handling the coronavirus and following a "zero-COVID" policy.

"They do not play," an Instagram user wrote.

"There's something wrong about their quarantine that he's refusing," one person added, while another replied saying, "That's exactly what I was thinking. Seems awfully terrified."

"D—n, and folks in the U.S. complaining about wearing a mask," someone penned.

"This will bring on a revolution, that's for sure," someone else shared.

"They're eventually gonna make it worse and cause what they are trying to prevent. Mediating might help," one person added.

"But they are already in quarantine in their homes under their strict COVID lockdown rules," another wondered.

China has been seeing unprecedented protests over its strict "zero-COVID" policy in recent days, with many people in other countries — like Japan and Germany — showing their support with their own demonstrations.

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of millions of people in China remain under strict lockdowns with the policy, which aims to completely eradicate the virus.

Dramatic protests in China's major cities, like Beijing, Zhengzhou and Shanghai, have forced the government to ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions in some parts of the country.