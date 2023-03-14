Man checks Powerball ticket ‘five different times’ in Missouri. He couldn’t believe it

When a man in Missouri checked his Powerball ticket, he had a hard time believing he’d actually won a prize.

“I had to check the ticket five different times before I realized that I actually won,” the man told Missouri Lottery officials while claiming his big win.

He said he used “his own set of numbers” that he’s been using for years when buying his ticket at a Kum & Go convenience store in Hollister, according to a March 14 news release.

And during the Feb. 27 drawing, officials said the man won a $50,000 prize, the amount given out after matching four out of five white balls plus the Powerball number.

The first thing he did was call his sister.

“She actually got goosebumps,” the man said in the release.

Hollister is in southwestern Missouri, about 215 miles southeast of Kansas City.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Husband who doesn’t ‘splurge very much’ buys Powerball ticket in Iowa — and wins big

Forgotten Powerball ticket stuffed in coat pocket wins big in Michigan. ‘In shock’

Retired custodian rarely plays Powerball — then he won big lottery prize in Washington