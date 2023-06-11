Man charged with vehicular homicide after striking Nicholasville woman on Bluegrass Parkway, cops say

A man has been charged with vehicular homicide in Woodford County after police said he veered into a highway emergency lane and struck a woman who was attempting to strap cargo down on a trailer.

The fatal collision occurred at 4 p.m. Friday in the area of the 64 mile marker on the Bluegrass Parkway in Woodford County, said a Kentucky State Police news release on Saturday night.

A 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Justin Vanderwater was traveling West on the parkway, police said. When approaching the 64 mile marker, Vanderwater veered into the emergency lane, striking a pedestrian who was attempting to strap cargo down on a trailer.

Heather M. Sowers, 44, of Nicholasville, died at the scene.

Justin Vanderwater was arrested and lodged in the Woodford County Detention Center. He is charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol-first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment and vehicular homicide, police said. Police did not report Vanderwater’s address.