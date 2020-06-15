Man charged with urinating at PC Keith Palmer memorial during violent far-right protests

A 28-year-old has been charged after a man was pictured apparently urinating next to a memorial to a murdered police officer.

Andrew Banks, from Stansted, Essex, has been charged with outraging public decency and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday. He remains in custody.

On Saturday, an image of a man who appeared to be urinating next to the memorial to PC Keith Palmer, the officer stabbed to death in the 2017 Westminster terror attack, was widely shared on social media.

It followed violent clashes that day between police and far-right protesters who claimed to be guarding statues in central London.

A man has been charged after he appeared to urinate at the memorial to PC Keith Palmer in London (Getty Images)

The man in the photo was widely condemned by politicians, including Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who gave first aid to PC Palmer as he lay dying after being stabbed in the grounds of Parliament by Khalid Masood in 2017.

Mr Ellwood tweeted a photo of the man apparently urinating next to the memorial, writing: “Absolute shame on this man.

“Of all the images to emerge over these few testing days I find this one of most abhorrent.”

Commander Bas Javid of the Metropolitan Police described the image as "disgusting and abhorrent", while home secretary Priti Patel referred to the "desecration" of PC Palmer's memorial, and said it was "absolutely appalling and shameful".

Police are confronted by protesters claiming to defend statues in central London on Saturday (PA)

More than 100 people were arrested on Saturday at the London protest, and the violence was condemned by prime minister Boris Johnson as "racist thuggery" and described as "mindless hooliganism" by police.

Saturday's far-right demonstration took place after thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters marched in multiple events sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in the US last month.

Mr Floyd's death has prompted weeks of discussion and outrage about racism and colonialism in the UK.

On Sunday, Johnson announced plans for a cross-government commission to examine "all aspects" of racial inequality in Britain in the wake of two weeks of Black Lives Matter protests.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the prime minister acknowledged that the country had much more to do to deal with the issue.

He said the commission on race and ethnic disparities would look at "all aspects of inequality - in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life".

Johnson said: "What I really want to do as prime minister is change the narrative so we stop the sense of victimisation and discrimination.

"We stamp out racism and we start to have a real expectation of success. That's where I want to get to but it won't be easy."

Police are confronted by protesters in Whitehall near Parliament Square, London, on Saturday (PA)

A statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was boarded up due to vandalism during an anti-racist protest.

Members of Saturday's far-right demonstration, which was attended by several hundred mostly white men, claimed to be guarding the statue of Churchill as well as the cenotaph.

However, the event turned violent after hundreds of self-proclaimed "statue defenders" took over areas near the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square and hurled missiles, smoke grenades, glass bottles and flares at police officers.

The prime minister’s previous tweets he had posted about Churchill's statue were branded a "deflection" by shadow justice secretary David Lammy.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said he was "extremely disturbed" by the "completely unacceptable" scenes of violence on the streets on Saturday.