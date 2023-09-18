Man charged with trespass after ‘climbing wall near Buckingham Palace’

A man has been charged over the incident near Buckingham Palace (PA Archive)

A man has been charged after allegedly scaling the wall into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace.

The Met Police said Awad Rovalino, 25, was charged with trespassing on a protected site after he was arrested in the Royal Mews in the early hours of Saturday.

Police had earlier responded to reports of a man climbing into the Mews at 1.25am.

Rovalino, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle during the same incident, said police.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.

No members of the Royal Family were in residence at the time during the incident, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The Royal Mews is responsible for all road travel arrangements for members of the Royal Household.

It is home to the famous 260-year-old Gold State Coach, used at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, and King Charles’s coronation earlier this year.