Man charged with stalking MP and impersonating police officer

Peers told the report that metal barricades put up during protests were difficult to navigate for disabled people (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been charged with stalking a Member of Parliament and impersonating a police officer.

Simon Parry, 44, was arrested on Thursday after an incident with the unnamed MP in Westminster on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Parry will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The Met Police said an investigation was launched on Wednesday following a report by an MP into the Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team relating to an incident involving the MP and another man in the Westminster area earlier that day.

“Fast-time enquiries were carried out and officers on deployment in Westminster on Thursday, 15 June identified and arrested a man in connection with the incident”, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said. “He was taken into police custody and charged on Friday, 16 June.”

Chief Superintendent Elisabeth Chapple, who leads the Met Police's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, said: "We take the safety and security of MPs extremely seriously and our officers have acted swiftly to identify, arrest and charge a man in relation to this incident after it was reported to us.

"I'd like to thank the teams involved for their fast action and hard work on this case.

"More broadly, we continue to work with MPs and their offices, the Parliamentary Security Department and with local police forces through the Operation Bridger network to provide MPs and their staff safety and security advice."