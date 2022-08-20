Man charged in the slaying of southwest Illinois mother of eight children

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

A man accused in the April 20 shooting death of a Cahokia Heights woman was arrested Friday morning in East St. Louis, authorities said.

Cedric Allen, Jr., 29, of the 3200 block of Oliver Street in East St. Louis, is charged with first -degree murder in the slaying of Camesha McCline, 33.

McCline was found shot to death at 29th and Illinois streets in East St. Louis. The mother of eight children had left her Cahokia Heights home to go to the store but never returned.

Police did not say what connection Allen has to McCline nor did they release any information on a motive.

The East St. Louis Police Department, the East St. Louis Housing Authority and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Allen in the Roosevelt Homes in the 1300 block of N. 44th Street, East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said.

Allen is being held in the St. Clair County Jail. Bond was set at $1 million.

Perry said police could not release any other details.