Man charged with sexual offences involving 3 youth in Norman Wells, N.W.T.

An RCMP cruiser in Yellowknife on July 30, 2021. RCMP say a man has been charged with sexual offences involving youth in Norman Wells, N.W.T. (Liny Lamberink/CBC - image credit)

A 44-year-old man has been charged with sexual offences involving three youth in Norman Wells, N.W.T., and RCMP say he may have had contact with other youth in the community, as well as in Nunavut and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The offences are believed to have happened in Norman Wells — where the accused was employed — between Jan. 1, 2019 and June 24, 2021, according to the RCMP.

Police said their detachment in the community received a report about sexual offences involving a young person and a 44-year-old man on June 24, and they began investigating with the help of the RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Throughout the course of the investigation, police said two more victims have been identified.

Grant Carey was arrested in Newfoundland, said RCMP. That's where he's from, they said, and it's where he had returned to when the allegations were reported.

He is charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of invitation to sexual touching and three counts of sexual interference.

Sexual interference, according to Canada's criminal code, means direct or indirect sexual touching of someone who is under 16-years-old.

RCMP believe he may have also been employed in Nunavut and Newfoundland and Labrador. They're urging anyone with information to come forward.