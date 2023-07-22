Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Oliver, B.C.

OLIVER, B.C. — Mounties in the southern Interior of British Columbia are asking for the public's help after the body of a 29-year-old man was found.

Oliver RCMP are hoping that anyone who was in the Ryegrass Road area on Wednesday afternoon and may have witnessed anything of note, or have video footage, to contact them.

This comes after officers were called to a vineyard on the road Wednesday, where they confirmed a man was shot and killed.

Police say the suspect left the scene but was found later that day at his home, where he was then arrested.

They say the man, who lives in Oliver, has since been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

Mounties say the investigation is in its early stages, but do not believe there is any risk to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press