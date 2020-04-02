Man charged with second degree murder in deaths of Alberta hunters

A 31-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of two men in northern Alberta over the weekend.

Anthony Michael Bilodeau appeared before a justice of the peace in Edmonton and was remanded into custody, a court clerk confirmed to CBC News on Thursday.

Jake Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal were found dead Saturday morning near Siebert Lake, 265 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Their bodies were found on a rural road near Sansom's black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. Both men had suffered gunshot wounds.

The men, both of Metis heritage, had been out hunting for moose the day before.

Sansom had been hoping to get some food to help feed his family after being laid off from his job as a heavy-duty mechanic at Suncor due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jake Sansom, 39, was married and had three children. Maurice Cardinal, 57, was a grandfather of five with three stepchildren.

Autopsies on the two men were performed Tuesday but the results have not been made public. RCMP said the nature of the gunshot injuries and the number of gunshots would not be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Police are seeking anyone with footage of the area — including range roads 84 and 90, as well as township roads 614 and 620 — between 8 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday. That includes trail cameras, dash cameras or video surveillance.