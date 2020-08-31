Man charged in Sandstone double homicide as police seek 2 other suspects

One man has been charged in connection to a shooting in the northwest Calgary community of Sandstone on the weekend that killed two people and left a youth in hospital.

Dennis Wong, 20, is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder, and one count of being party to the offence of attempted murder, the Calgary Police Service said in a release Monday.

Wong was charged after police released images on Saturday of three men and a vehicle — a black Infiniti two-door coupe, with a white sticker across the top of the rear window — believed to be involved in the killings.

Police are still hoping to identify two others in the photos.

On Friday around 8:40 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sandarac Place N.W. after reports of shots fired.

Officers found a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man dead inside a vehicle.

A youth had also been shot and was taken to hospital. Police say he's still in hospital but is now in stable condition.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Wong will make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place Monday with police providing an update on the investigation Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.