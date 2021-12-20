Man charged with robbery of Olympian Mark Cavendish at home

A man has been charged with robbing the Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Essex Police said suspect Romario Henry, 30, will appear before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Tour de France cyclist Cavendish said his family were “extremely distressed” after the break-in at his home in Ongar, Essex, on November 27.

Cavendish was recovering from significant injuries from a crash at a track event in Belgium at the time.

Henry, of Bell Green in Lewisham, south-east London, has been charged with two counts of robbery.

Police said two 27-year-old men – one from Gillingham, in Kent, and one from Camberwell, south-east London – were also arrested last week.

They have been released on bail until January.