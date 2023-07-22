Man charged with rape in Soho

A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Soho (PA Archive)

A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Soho.

Michael Lawson, 55, appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with rape.

It relates to an incident that took place during the early hours of June 17 where a woman reported that she had been attacked by a man, the Met Police said.

The woman continues to be supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Lawson, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Friday following an investigation by detectives from the Central West Command Unit.