Man charged over Nottingham stabbing deaths remanded in custody

Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

A murder suspect has been remanded in custody by magistrates after two students and a school caretaker were killed in knife attacks in Nottingham.

A former University of Nottingham student named by police as Valdo Calocane, who gave his name in court as Adam Mendes, appeared in the dock at Nottingham magistrates court on Saturday wearing a grey T-shirt and jogging bottoms, and flanked by three security officers.

The 31-year-old is accused of murdering first-year students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and school caretaker Ian Coates in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Calocane is also alleged to have attempted to murder three pedestrians – Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller – after Coates’s van was used to drive at people in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street.

The defendant spoke only to give his name, his date of birth and to say he was of no fixed abode. He was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

The chair of the bench of magistrates, Allison Folkett, remanded Calocane into custody to appear at Nottingham crown court on Tuesday.