Man charged over ‘metal pole attack’ on schoolboy, 13, in Streatham

Scotland Yard (Getty Images)

A man has been charged over an alleged attack which left a schoolboy aged 13 with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain in south London.

The teenager was struck with a metal pole as he left Dunraven School in Leigham Court Road, Streatham, at 3.30pm last Wednesday.

Luke Bowyer, 35, is accused of grievous bodily harm with intent, three counts of assault by beating and one count of criminal damage.

Bowyer, of Leigham Court Road, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded to appear at Inner London Crown Court on January 4.

Police were called to reports of a man attacking a child before moving on to several other pupils and a teacher. The other children had minor injuries. A man was arrested near the scene.

The teenager is off the critical list and surrounded by family in hospital.

In a statement police said: “His condition has been assessed as non life threatening and non life changing.”