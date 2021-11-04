Cleo Smith: Man charged over four-year-old's abduction

Police released a photo of Cleo Smith after her rescue

An Australian man has been charged with the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who was rescued after disappearing for 18 days.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, appeared in court in the town of Carnarvon, charged with forcibly or fraudulently taking or enticing a child under 16 .

Cleo Smith disappeared from her family's tent at a campsite on 16 October, triggering a massive search.

Police found Cleo in a locked home in Carnarvon on Wednesday.

The girl has since been reunited with her parents, who had made desperate pleas for her return.

Authorities say Mr Kelly has no connection to the Smith family.

