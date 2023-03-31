Man charged with murders of father and son shot dead in Cambridgeshire

Sam Russell and Ellie Ng, PA
·2 min read

A man has been charged with the murders of a father and son who were shot dead in two villages six miles apart in Cambridgeshire, police have said.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said Stephen Alderton, 66, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

He will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 1.

The force said he was arrested after the shooting of Gary and Joshua Dunmore at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, on Wednesday.

Joshua Dunmore
Joshua Dunmore was killed on Wednesday (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who were also arrested have been released without charge.

The victims’ family paid tribute to the “devoted” father and son in a statement released via Cambridgeshire Constabulary on Friday.

They said: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle. He was a wonderful son and brother, and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad, and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved. He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he’ll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.”

They asked for privacy to mourn the losses.

Gary Dunmore
Gary Dunmore was described as ‘devoted’ by his family (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just after 9pm, then to similar reports in Sutton at 9.37pm.

A 32-year-old man was found dead in Bluntisham, and a 57-year-old man was found dead in Sutton.

A floral tribute to Gary Dunmore, left outside his home in The Row, Sutton, said: “To my dear neighbour Gary.

“A man who loved his family dearly, a dear friend to all, so helpful and kind and was always around as a friend and my little odd job man.

“I’m going to miss you.”

POLICE Cambridgeshire
(PA Graphics)

Another tribute said: “RIP Gary. Absolutely gutted.”

A floral tribute left to Josh Dunmore in Bluntisham said: “So sad a young life to be taken like this and a little boy now with no daddy.

“Thinking of the family. RIP Josh X.”

Another tribute said: “We have no words for such tragedy in our quiet village. Our prayers are with all involved. Rest in eternal peace.”

Police said that post-mortem examinations will take place at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting Operation Scan.

