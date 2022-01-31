Man charged with murdering mother, Lesma Jackson, in Enfield

Sami Quadri
Lesma Jackson (pictured) was found dead in a house in Enfield (Met Police)
Lesma Jackson (pictured) was found dead in a house in Enfield (Met Police)

A man has been charged with the murder of his mother in Enfield.

Lesma Jackson, 84, was found with multiple injuries in a property on Stainton Rd at 2.15am on Sunday. Despite the best efforts of paramedics she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her son Gareth Jackson, 50, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with murder.

He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 936/30Jan.

