Man charged with murder of woman whose body was found in Grapevine spillway, police say

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found near a spillway in Grapevine, according to a news release from police.

Daniel Burch is facing charges “for his role in causing the violent death” of Jennifer Holmes of Lewisville, police said.

Burch told detectives he and Holmes, who police described as close friends, were arguing early in the morning Wednesday while on the way to the lake, according to the news release. During the argument, Burch pulled over on Fairway Drive and Holmes was shot multiple times. Her body was taken to the water.

Holmes’ body was found near the spillway Thursday by a passerby, police said. Detectives determined in their investigation that Holmes and Burch were living together at the time she was killed. They interviewed Burch and took him into custody Friday.

Police said some evidence in the investigation was found more than a mile away from where Holmes’ body was recovered.

Burch is being held at the Tarrant County Jail where his bond is set at $150,000, according to the news release.