Former resident charged with murder after three die in Sydney boarding house fire

Police are still seeking to establish a motive for the alleged lighting of the fatal fire





The 45-year-old man charged with the murder of three people following a fire at a boarding house in Sydney in the early hours of Tuesday morning had until recently been a resident, police say.

On Wednesday police charged 45-year-old Richard Hotoran, from Newtown in Sydney’s inner west, with three counts of murder and one count of destroying or damaging property by fire or explosive.

The accused did not make an application for bail and did not appear via video link during a brief mention in the Sydney Central Local Court shortly after noon on Wednesday.

His lawyer, Adam Ly, told the court there was “a lot more of the investigation to go” and requested eight weeks before the next hearing. His client was remanded and will reappear on May 12.

The boarding house fire broke out just after 1am on Tuesday. Three people died in the blaze while eight managed to escape. Two of those people remain in hospital, one in a critical condition.

Police do not yet know if more bodies could be inside the building, as it remains “structurally unsound” following the blaze, chief detective superintendent Darren Bennett told media.

On Wednesday officers confirmed Hotoran had until recently been a resident of the Newtown boarding house, and they will allege he was there on the night of the fire. Officers say they still don’t know the alleged motive.

“The motive will form part of our inquiry. As we sit here now we don’t know the reason that the fire was [allegedly] set. Our allegation will be that the person we arrested last night set the fire, but we do not know why that person did that,” Bennett told media on Wednesday.

“We’re aware the man arrested was a former resident of the boarding house and we’ll be alleging he was there when the fire was lit.”

Hotoran went to Surry Hills police station at about 7.40pm on Tuesday after he had an “interaction” with police, police say. He was interviewed by homicide squad detectives and subsequently charged.

Story continues

Speaking outside court, Ly said his client was “as good as anyone who has been charged with such serious matters could be”.

“[He] was obviously doing it very tough,” Ly said.

“He’s been charged with very serious matters and we have to see what comes of the evidence.

“I understand they haven’t even fully investigated the crime scene yet.”



Assistant commissioner Peter Cotter described the boarding house fire as a “horrible explosion” which had struck a chord with the community in Sydney.

“Really these boarding houses play an integral part in providing suitable housing,” he said.

Bennett said police were still attempting to speak to the owner of the property.

A long-term resident identified only by his first name, Ronnie, was in a critical condition in hospital after leaping from a window to escape the flames.

The 80-year-old man then had a heart attack on his way to hospital.

Neighbour Bernie Godzik has known Ronnie for years and describes him as a loved member of the community, a local at the pub and a man who is always laughing.

Godzik said another of his friends dragged Ronnie away from the blaze after he jumped, saying he was covered in cuts and blood and his jeans were on fire.