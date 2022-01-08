Man charged with murder after shooting friend during dispute in car, Wake sheriff says

A 21-year-old man faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting a friend during a dispute on Friday night in southwestern Wake County, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Craig Oakley, 21, has been charged with one count of murder in the death of 24-year-old Dallas Richard Childress, sheriff’s spokesperson Eric Curry said in a news release Saturday.

Wake County deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before 11 p.m. near Church Street and New Holleman Road in New Hill — about 25 minutes southwest of Raleigh — where they found that Childress had been fatally shot, Curry said.

Oakley and Childress, both of whom are from Cameron, N.C. — around an hour southwest of Raleigh — were traveling in a vehicle along U.S. 1 South in New Hill along with three other friends when Oakley realized he had lost his phone, the release stated.

The group decided to pull the vehicle to the side of the road so Oakley could look for his phone.

While he was trying to find it, Oakley and Childress had an argument that resulted in Childress being shot, Curry said.

Oakley later admitted to Wake County investigators that he had shot Childress, the release said.

Oakley is being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.