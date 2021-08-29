Man charged with the murder of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore in Westminster

Clinton Ashmore (L) and Sharon Pickles (R) were named by Metropolitan Police (Metropolitan Police)

A man has been charged with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore in Westminster.

Lee Peacock, 49, was charged and has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow..

Peacock was arrested after being found with serious injuries on a canal barge in Ealing on Wednesday evening.

Ms Pickles was found by officers at an address in Ashbridge Street, Westminster, at around 9.30pm on August 19. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2.15am the following day, Clinton Ashmore, 59, was pronounced dead at an address in nearby Jerome Crescent.

The Metropolitan Police said both had died from a stab wound to the neck.

