Man charged with murder in September shooting near a Charlotte church

Police arrested a man in the September fatal shooting of a 46-year-old near a Charlotte church.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 43-year-old Corey Baker in connection with the death of Leon Miller Jr.

Baker was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and accessory after the fact.

Officers found Miller with a gunshot wound on Sept. 9 after responding to a shooting near Faith Liberation Community Christian Church.

Medics pronounced Miller dead at the scene.

The church is in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue, near Graham Street Grill off North Graham Street in north Charlotte.

Police haven’t said if Baker and Miller knew each other or what prompted the shooting.

