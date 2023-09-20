Man charged with murder of 'loved granny' in her home

A man has been charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman at her home in Somerset.

David Parish, of no fixed address, is accused of murdering churchwarden Beryl Purdy, who died after her home in Broomfield, near Bridgwater, was broken into on 27 March.

Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at Mrs Purdy's home, where she was found seriously injured.

She subsequently died at the property.

Parish, 36, was initially sectioned under the Mental Health Act and then charged after being released from a secure mental health unit on 19 September.

Mrs Purdy's family said in a statement: "As a family, we are devastated to have lost a dearly loved wife, mother and granny.

"Bez was a caring person who would help anyone in need and was very much part of the village, being a churchwarden for 20 years.

"We will miss her very much and we are all struggling to understand why this happened to such a lovely person."

Parish was set to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Deb Hatch, detective inspector for Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This is a positive step in our investigation into the death of Beryl, known as Bez to her friends and family.

"Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time, and they continue to be supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

"We will continue to carry out our investigation and seek to provide the family with the justice they so rightly deserve.

"We hope this news will also be welcomed by the local community, which we know Bez was a much-loved member of."