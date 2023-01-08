Man charged with murder after remains of Phillip Lewis found in pond in Essex

A man has been charged with murdering Phillip Lewis, whose remains were found in a pond in Essex on New Year's Eve.

Mr Lewis's remains were discovered in Oakwood Pond in Harlow and police said they were likely to have been there for "weeks".

Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with murder and will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A second man, aged 23, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, has been released on bail until March while inquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, head of Essex major crime, said police were continuing to drain the pond to allow them to investigate the scene.

Police still want to hear from anyone who came into contact with Mr Lewis after 1 November, as well as people who saw anything suspicious at the pond in the past two months.