Man charged with murder with Hayes stab attack as victim named

Station Road, Hayes, where the stabbing took place. (Google Maps)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of James Donnelly in west London.

Police were scrambled to an address in Station Road, Hayes, at 10am on Saturday.

The victim was found with a slash wound and pronounced dead the scene.

He has now officially been named by police as James Donnelly, 45, from Hayes.

Leo Price, 21, from Uxbridge was charged on Monday with one count of murder and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He was ordered to appear at the Old Bailey on July 20.

Another man, 51, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and theft, was taken into custody and later released on bail.