Man charged with murder is gunned down in store while out on bond, Texas cops say

A Texas man charged with murder in a December 2020 road rage incident was recently gunned down in a convenience store while out on bond, according to police.

Davion Potts, 22, entered Primos Food Store in northwest Houston on Sunday, Dec. 12 — and an unknown man walked in behind him, pulled out a gun and shot him several times, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Facebook post.

“The motive is unknown,” Gonzalez said in the post.

Potts was arrested Dec. 8, 2020, about a year before his death, in connection with a fatal road rage shooting. He bonded out in late March of this year, Harris County court records show.

Potts killed the driver of a pickup truck, Travis Rowden, over a minor car accident, authorities told news outlets.

While stopped at an intersection, Potts and a female passenger got out of their vehicle to confront Rowden, KHOU reported, and the woman began screaming at him. Meanwhile, police told the Houston Chronicle that Potts was repeatedly banging on the hood of Rowden’s pickup.

When the light turned green, Rowden tried to drive away and Potts opened fire, hitting him in the head, authorities told the outlets.

Rowden’s sister, Angela Pesina, learned about Potts’ death on Monday, Dec. 13, she told KTRK.

“You live by the gun, you die by the gun,” Pesina said. “It’s just what it is.”

With Potts dead, his murder case has been dismissed, court records show.

“I wanted Potts to sit down for a little bit and better himself and do better. He can be a testament to Jesus or God or whatever, change his life,” Pesina told KTRK. “That’s what I wanted. I never wanted him to die. That’s crazy.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the man who gunned down Potts and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 713-274-9100.

