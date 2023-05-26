Man charged with murder in downtown Calgary homicide

Police described the stabbing as a

A 26-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbing early Thursday morning in downtown Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service said that Kyle Westcott is facing one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 32-year-old Donovan Moose.



"This was an early morning, completely unprovoked attack on a defenseless and vulnerable victim," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson, in a statement.



The stabbing happened before sunrise Thursday in Olympic Plaza, investigators say. The victim walked to the City Hall CTrain Station, where officers found him suffering from stab wounds.

Emergency crews brought Moose to Foothills hospital, where he later died.

With the help of witnesses and CCTV footage, police quickly identified Westcott as the suspect and arrested him. A woman was also arrested.

Westcott is slated to make his next court appearance on June 9.

